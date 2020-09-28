Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) vs. Industrial Enterprises of America (NYSE:IEAM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) and Industrial Enterprises of America (OTCMKTS:IEAM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Valvoline and Industrial Enterprises of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline 9.53% -121.96% 10.47% Industrial Enterprises of America N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Valvoline and Industrial Enterprises of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline $2.39 billion 1.51 $208.00 million $1.39 14.01 Industrial Enterprises of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Valvoline has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Enterprises of America.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Valvoline and Industrial Enterprises of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline 0 2 3 0 2.60 Industrial Enterprises of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valvoline presently has a consensus price target of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.16%. Given Valvoline’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valvoline is more favorable than Industrial Enterprises of America.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Valvoline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Valvoline shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Valvoline beats Industrial Enterprises of America on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. In addition, the company operates Valvoline instant oil change service centers. As of December 18, 2018, it operated approximately 1,170 Valvoline Instant Oil Change SM centers in the United States; and approximately 100 Great Canadian Oil Change locations in Canada. The company also serves car dealers, general repair shops, and third-party quick lube locations, as well as through a network of approximately 200 distributors. It has operations in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and other countries. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Industrial Enterprises of America Company Profile

Industrial Enterprise of America, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and supplying of automotive fluids. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

