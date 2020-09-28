Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) vs. BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Head-To-Head Survey

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

1.7% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -174.48% -1,749.63% -15.72% Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BioHiTech Global and Vasta Platform, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vasta Platform 0 0 5 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. Given BioHiTech Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BioHiTech Global is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Vasta Platform’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $4.22 million 6.63 -$7.62 million N/A N/A Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasta Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioHiTech Global.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.