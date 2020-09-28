Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Ventas has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 209.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

