Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.
Ventas has raised its dividend by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 209.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Shares of VTR stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $74.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.65.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.