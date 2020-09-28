Ventas, Inc. (VTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

Ventas has increased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 209.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

VTR opened at $41.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $74.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Barclays boosted their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.65.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

