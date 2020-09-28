VeriCoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.26 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $147,151.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045815 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.18 or 1.00160677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152720 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,092,532 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

