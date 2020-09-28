VeriCoin (VRC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $147,151.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0381 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $147,151.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00045815 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,901.18 or 1.00160677 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001645 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000712 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00152720 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,092,532 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

