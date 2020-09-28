Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VERI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Veritone from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

VERI stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $232.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Veritone had a negative net margin of 106.21% and a negative return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Veritone by 180.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 11.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.