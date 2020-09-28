Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $298.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $296.15.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $268.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $165.23 and a 52 week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,459.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $835,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,022,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,204 shares of company stock worth $11,836,329 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.