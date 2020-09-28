Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) to report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vicor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Vicor reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million.

VICR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

In other news, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $149,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $187,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vicor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $76.32. 3,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,917. Vicor has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $90.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.71 and a beta of 0.74.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

