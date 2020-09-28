Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Village Super Market has raised its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $345.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLGEA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

In other news, EVP John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $112,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

