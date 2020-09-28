Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Vireo Health International in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.25.

CCHWF stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. Vireo Health International has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

