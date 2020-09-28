Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.20.

VRTS opened at $134.75 on Friday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $2,861,600.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 26,362 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 150,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

