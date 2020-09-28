Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated at Aegis

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. B. Riley upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.79.

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.44. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $479.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

