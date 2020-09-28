Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in September

Vitasoy International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the August 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.0 days.
FRCEF remained flat at $$2.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. Vitasoy International has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $2.31.
Vitasoy International Company Profile
