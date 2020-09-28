VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of VIVHY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.46. 33,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.76. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

