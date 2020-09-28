VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Receives $5.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of VYNE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 80,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,987. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. On average, equities analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, CFO Andrew Saik acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares in the company, valued at $496,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Domzalski acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

