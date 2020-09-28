VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VYNE Therapeutics Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics for dermatology. The company’s product pipeline consist FMX103 and FCD105 which are in clinical stage. VYNE Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. VYNE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.07.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that VYNE Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, CEO David Domzalski bought 75,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,033.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Saik bought 40,000 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grace Capital purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in VYNE Therapeutics by 319.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

