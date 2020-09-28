Wabash National Co. (WNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of -139.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,927. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $624.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wabash National in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

