Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €94.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WCH has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Shares of ETR WCH opened at €78.50 ($92.35) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 1-year high of €85.76 ($100.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €63.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and a PE ratio of -6.51.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.