Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WTRH. B. Riley began coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Waitr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waitr has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.94.

WTRH opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Waitr has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $374.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -4.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 95.68% and a negative net margin of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $60.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waitr will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth about $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waitr in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

