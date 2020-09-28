Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Tops $35.94 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00002629 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Binance and DragonEX. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.94 million and $1.31 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006098 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00020083 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000383 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 191,550,679 coins and its circulating supply is 125,301,739 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wanchain Coin Trading

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns, DragonEX and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

