Warburg Research Reiterates €51.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE)

Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.08 ($49.50).

Shares of ETR:HLE opened at €41.04 ($48.28) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.88, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.39. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a fifty-two week low of €20.24 ($23.81) and a fifty-two week high of €50.85 ($59.82).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

