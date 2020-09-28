Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Washington Federal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.17.

WAFD opened at $20.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.91.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $130.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot acquired 5,300 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.16 per share, for a total transaction of $122,748.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,447.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,378 shares of company stock valued at $171,336. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 314,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,163,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 2,168.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 268,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

