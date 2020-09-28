Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
A number of brokerages have commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.
In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WVE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.58. 67,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,014. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.19. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wave Life Sciences Company Profile
Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.
See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.