Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on WVE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WVE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

WVE traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $9.58. 67,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,014. The stock has a market cap of $337.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.19. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

