Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the August 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 162.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,503. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

