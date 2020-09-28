Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a sell rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.40.

NYSE:CPE opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 38.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 42.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 49,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

