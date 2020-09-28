Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $5.22 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $24.30.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,377 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

