Wells Fargo & Company Trims Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Target Price to $115.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.99. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Entergy by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 60.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.