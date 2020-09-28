WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Coverage Initiated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WesBanco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of WesBanco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $20.51 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $151.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other news, CEO Todd Clossin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Young acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,080 shares of company stock worth $175,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 44,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in WesBanco by 18.5% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 137,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WesBanco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

