Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Short Interest Update

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 83.8% from the August 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $2.90 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

OTCMKTS:GTGDF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 43,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,021. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.63.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

