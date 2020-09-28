Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 77.4% in September

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:SBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,271. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.