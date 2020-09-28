Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Down 77.4% in September

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:SBI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,271. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
