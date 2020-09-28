Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 219.6% from the August 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $420,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 15,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,567. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

About Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

