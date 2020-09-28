Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Down 70.7% in September

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 70.7% from the August 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:WIW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,791. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

