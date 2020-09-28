Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

TSE WTE opened at C$15.30 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of C$11.88 and a 52-week high of C$24.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $992.42 million and a PE ratio of 7.17.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.82 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.2641096 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTE. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.