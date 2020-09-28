WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

UNBLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF remained flat at $$35.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52-week low of $35.24 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.56.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

