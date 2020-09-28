Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WPM. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

