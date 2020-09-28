WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $65.02 million and approximately $49,039.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002388 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, EXX, Bittrex and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009219 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, EXX, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, ZB.COM and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

