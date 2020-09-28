WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, a growth of 341.7% from the August 31st total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

In other news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $46,625.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,625.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $374,000.

WYY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,131. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

