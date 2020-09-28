WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91.

About WildBrain

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

