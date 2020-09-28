WildBrain’s (WLDBF) Hold Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $1.40 price target on the stock.

Separately, CIBC raised shares of WildBrain from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. WildBrain has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.44.

OTCMKTS:WLDBF opened at $1.13 on Thursday. WildBrain has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

