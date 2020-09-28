William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NMTR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.61. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.11.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 461,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,070.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Temperato acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 615,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,692.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 255,000 shares of company stock worth $154,250. Insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. 20.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc operates as a rare, orphan, and unmet needs-focused GI company. The company is advancing its drug candidates for short bowel syndrome and celiac disease. Its product candidates include NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for short bowel syndrome; and larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom improvement in non-responsive celiac disease.

