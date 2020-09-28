William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.49. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $19.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.07. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $58,116.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,847.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $96,490. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 66.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

