Willis Towers Watson PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Willis Towers Watson has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson has a payout ratio of 23.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $198.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.51. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.07.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

