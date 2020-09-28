WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $5.90 on Friday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

