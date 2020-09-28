WINk Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 27th. One WINk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $26.78 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001838 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

