Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $63.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra raised Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.63.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $72.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In related news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total transaction of $249,443.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

