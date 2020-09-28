Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Wix.Com from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.94.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $248.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.22 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com has a fifty-two week low of $76.81 and a fifty-two week high of $319.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.75.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wix.Com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 365.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 802.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 33,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Wix.Com by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.Com by 182.4% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.