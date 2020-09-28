Wolfe Research Upgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.24.

Shares of SPR opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.02. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($1.09). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2,873.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3,795.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

