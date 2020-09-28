Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Workhorse Group from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $24.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.82. Workhorse Group has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $30.99.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 10,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $259,225.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,782.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 293.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 508,935 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $7,882,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,264,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 630.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 272,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,733,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

