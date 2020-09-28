WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.044 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.

WP Carey has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. WP Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 217.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WP Carey will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

