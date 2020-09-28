WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.04 Per Share

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.044 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04.
WP Carey has increased its dividend payment by 5.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. WP Carey has a dividend payout ratio of 217.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect WP Carey to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.9%.
Shares of WPC stock opened at $65.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.70. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.
WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.
WP Carey Company Profile
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.
